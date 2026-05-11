Family Consumes Poison At Manawar Police Station, Dispute Linked To The Seizure Of Illegal Liquor | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Manawar after four members of a family allegedly consumed poison inside the police station premises on Sunday following a dispute linked to the seizure of illegal liquor in Sirsi Vayda village under the Singhana outpost limits.

According to police, villagers intercepted a motorcycle carrying illegal liquor on Sunday morning and handed it over to the police. Later in the afternoon, liquor contractor manager Kamlesh Rathore, along with several unidentified persons, allegedly reached the house of Vinod Jaiswal, a resident of Ganpur village, who was among the villagers present when the vehicle was handed over to the police.

The group allegedly arrived in vehicles without registration numbers and threatened Jaiswal’s family members in his absence.

Vinod Jaiswal alleged that the group argued with his parents and brother, while the entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone. As villagers gathered at the spot, the group reportedly fled.

Later, Jaiswal, his parents and brother reached Manawar police station to lodge a complaint, where they allegedly consumed poison together. Police immediately shifted them to the Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to Barwani after primary treatment.

ASP Vijay Dawar said both parties were being heard. A case has been registered against Kamlesh Rathore and his associates and further legal action will follow based on the investigation findings.