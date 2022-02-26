Families spend sleepless nights as children struck in Ukraine

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The worried parents of Ubed Khan and Rashmi Pandit Suryvanshi who are currently trapped in war-torn Ukraine are eagerly waiting for their children to return home safely.

Rashmi Pandit Suryvanshi, a resident of a small village, Shahpur, in Burhanpur district is an MBBS first-year student at Danapro State Medical University in Ukraine and staying in Danapro City, while Ubed Khan, a native of Burhanpur is pursuing an MBBS from Poltava university, about 500 kilometres away from Ukraine capital Kyiv.

Sharing their plight, Rashmi’s parents Pandit Suryvanshi and Tulsi Suryvanshi said that after doing her schooling from a private school, their daughter took admission to the medical college in September 2021. Since then Rashmi is living in a hostel in Danapro City of Ukraine.

Two more Indian students from Bhopal and Nagpur are staying with her. Ever since the news of the Russian army launching a massive attack in the wee hours of Thursday broke out, the entire Suryavanshi family is living in panic and praying for the well being of their daughter.

Calling her parents, Rashmi informed them that there are no bunkers nearby to the place of her residence in Ukraine and thus she continues to stay in the hostel room.

Exorbitant air fares hindered return move

Rashmi’s elder sister Bhawana Suryvanshi said that after the Russian invasion, the entire family wanted Rashmi to come back immediately. But exorbitant airfares proved to be a hindrance.

Bhawana, who herself is a software engineer said, “A ticket back home normally costs around Rs 30,000-35,000. But since tensions started escalating, the airfares shot up to Rs 1.2 lakh per person. Now the embassy too can’t do much as the airspace has already been closed,” she said.

ATMs running out of cash

Ubed Khan’s father Sameer said the situation in Poltava, a city with three lakh population where his son is staying is normal as of now, but how long it will remain so is anybody's guess.

Sameer Khan, a father of four, said Ubed is his eldest son and is studying in the fourth year. During a conversation with his parents, Ubed informed them that all the ATMs are running out of cash. All banks and financial institutions are closed. However, the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs have brought some relief for Ubed and many students and their families waiting for their children at home.

With picture of (26 February - Sardarpur - Tejaswini Patidar)/ (26 February - Sardarpur - Shankar Deora)

Tejaswini Patidar and Shankar Deora | FP Photo

Sardarpur: Families running from pillar to post

Tejaswini Patidar and Shankar Deora, two students from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district are stuck in Ukraine and their families are running from pillar to post seeking help from the administration to bring back their children. The students are studying MBBS in different universities.

According to Kundan and Minakshi Patidar the parents of Tejaswini, a native of Mangod village, their daughter is a fourth-year MBBS student. Kundan Patidar said that he has given an application to the Amzera police station regarding the situation of his daughter seeking help from the administration. He informed that they contacted Tejaswani on Friday afternoon and she told them that she is staying in the bunker and no one is allowed to roam outside the bunker.

Babulal Deora and Shyamubai Deora, parents of Shankar Deora, a resident of Rajpura village said their son is studying in the third year of MBBS in Nova Kakhovka. Like other parents, we are very much worried about our child's safety, they said.

Babulal said that he had a conversation with Shankar and he told them that he is safe so far, but wanted to come back to India at the earliest. The family members of both students have demanded that their children should be brought back safely to India.

Advertisement

Dhar: Distressed families hope for safe return of children

The war in Ukraine has created distress in the lives of two families of the town. The parents are concerned about the safe return of their children stranded in Ukraine.

Two students Yash Verma and Rajat Hilla of the town had left Ternopil to catch the flight for India at Kyiv on Thursday morning. After travelling the tiring distance by train they reached Kyiv but learned that all flights for other countries had been cancelled as Russia had declared war, even before they reached the airport.

However, the concerned families were a bit relieved to know that both Yash and Rajat have found refuge in a school building belonging to the Indian Embassy at Kyiv. Many more children are living there. At present, the arrangements for their food and accommodation have also been made.

The families of the two students have urged the State and Central governments to make necessary arrangements for the return of their children to the country.

Yash Verma’s father, Nandkishore Verma is a retired government employee while his mother works in the health department.

Rajat Hilla’s father Napin Hilla is a truck dealer and his mother is serving in the health department. They had sent their children to pursue MBBS in medical college at Ternopil. Yash and Rajat have been living there for four years.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:11 PM IST