Fake Phone Update Tricks Employee, ₹1.93 Lakh Stolen In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A logistics company employee fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 1.93 lakh from his bank account after clicking on a malicious system update notification within the Heera Nagar police station limits.

The victim, Ankit Gupta, a resident of Sukhliya, told the police that he had purchased a new mobile phone in January 2026.

On May 15, he received a prompt on his phone to update the system. Immediately after running the update, several applications on his device stopped functioning.

To resolve the glitch, Gupta downloaded a troubleshooting app called 'TUBI' via Google.

While the phone appeared to function normally for a couple of days, it began malfunctioning again on May 18. The following day, he took the device to an authorised service centre.

By the time he retrieved his phone at 7.30 pm that evening, the device had been completely formatted.

Upon reinstalling Google Pay, Gupta discovered to his horror that his entire bank balance was gone. The money had been illegally transferred to multiple unknown bank accounts in a series of online transactions.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Cyber cell teams are currently tracking fraudulent UPI IDs and beneficiary bank accounts and collecting digital evidence to identify the scammers.