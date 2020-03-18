Fake message of Coronavirus causes panic in Indore

Indore: A fake coronavirus message on social media caused panic in the city specially among residents of Tilak Nagar on Wednesday. The message stated that four persons including shop owner and her three employees were isolated as they were were found positive patients of Covid-19.

The fake message also asked people to stock up essential goods in their houses as general stores have been shut down in Jail Road. After reading the message, people forwarded it to their kith and kin and inquired about it.

The viral message started circulating on Tuesday evening, which put tensed health department officials on their toes. Later, divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi appealed to people to ignore fake messages. “It was a fake message circulating on social media about Tilak Nagar,” Tripathi told media.