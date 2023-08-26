Fake Forex Trading Call Centre Raided For Duping Prayagraj Doctor Of Rs 8L, Owner Arrested | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch raided a fake call centre and arrested its owner for duping a doctor from Prayagraj of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of earning profit through forex trading, officials said on Friday.

The employees of the call centre were also detained by the police and further investigation is being done. DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that the doctor had lodged a complaint that he was contacted by a person posing as a forex trading company’s official.

He advised the doctor to invest money in forex trading to get more returns in less time and persuaded him to invest Rs 8 lakh. But when the doctor failed to get any profit even after six months of investment he tried to contact the company many times but could not contact any employee as their phones were switched off.

After waiting for many days he finally came to the city and lodged a complaint with the crime branch. The crime branch team gathered information about the accused and raided their office situated in the Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction.

The owner named Naresh Khare and his employees were detained from the spot. Their computer systems were also seized by the police for the investigation. Agrawal said that during the raid, no employee was found doing forex trading.

The owner had hired some people and trained them to make phone calls and dupe people on the pretext of forex trading. They used to lure people to invest their money in different currencies to earn more profit than other investments.

