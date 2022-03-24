Fake Doda Chura cases: Malhargarh Congress workers, farmers gherao police station, demand fair probe

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Congress workers along with farmers and their family members, who were framed in fake charges related to poppy husk gheraoed Malhargarh police station and demanded a fair inquiry in the matter.

Congress workers and farmers staged a protest for more than two-hour raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state and their ministers. Later they submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer (police) TC Panwar addressing the state home minister and Mandsaur superintendent of police.

Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma, who is leading the protest informed that in the year 2019, Narayangarh Police had caught 3.44 quintal poppy husk and after preliminary investigation, the case was forwarded to the Malhargarh police station for further investigation.

On March 21, the farmers of Abakhedi, Nathulal Gurjar and Prakash Banjara were detained from their houses and sent to jail after framing them in a fake case by the police.

In the past too, police have left many of the peddlers after they allegedly greased their palms and framed many innocent farmers or their family members in fake cases. We condemn such actions and demand free and fair inquiry in the matter and stern action against cops who are involved in such illegal activities, Sharma said.

FM's Assembly segment in spotlight

Most of such cases are from areas that fall under the State Finance Minister Jagdish Deora's Assembly constituency, Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia alleged. Congress workers cautioned that if the victims' families do not get justice within the next three days, they will launch massive protests in support of the farmers.

Family members of Nathulal Gurjar informed that Nathulal had a dispute with Suresh Odh over some financial transaction and to avenge this, Suresh has taken the name of Nathulal and without investigation, the police booked him in a three-year-old case without a fair investigation.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:37 PM IST