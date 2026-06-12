Fake Cops Rob Scrap Trader Employee Of ₹29.61 Lakh In Pandhrinath Area In Indore | Caricature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old collection employee of a scrap trader was robbed of nearly Rs 30 lakh by two unidentified miscreants in the Pandhrinath area on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 8.20 pm near Jaiswal Dharamshala while the victim was carrying cash collected from scrap businesses.

According to police, Mukul Agrawal, a resident of Ramchandra Nagar, had collected money from several scrap traders and was travelling on his scooter through Ranipura towards Machhi Bazar. As he entered a narrow lane near Jaiswal Dharamshala, two men on another scooter, with their faces covered with handkerchiefs, followed him.

One of the accused stopped Mukul by grabbing his hand while both vehicles were moving. The accused claimed they were policemen and forced him to stop. One of them then snatched his mobile phone and switched it off.

The other accused removed a bag hanging from Mukul's shoulder that contained Rs 29.61 lakh in cash. Before fleeing, they handed back the switched-off phone and told him to follow them.

Mukul said he was busy trying to turn on his phone and, by the time he did so, the accused had already escaped. He immediately tried to chase them but they disappeared through the narrow lanes. He later informed his family members, who also reached the spot, but no trace of the robbers was found.

After receiving information about the robbery, DCP Zone-4 Sunil Mehta and other police officials, along with Pandhrinath Police Station in-charge Satish Patel, reached the scene with police teams. A case has been registered and three teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Police officials said there were no clear CCTV cameras in the lane where the incident occurred. The scooter used by the accused had only a partial registration number visible, showing "MP 09 41". Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from nearby routes to trace the suspects.