Fake Baba, Phantom Snake & ₹31,200 Gone: Bizarre Fraud Hits Indore Family | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A snakebite that never happened cost a Khajrana family Rs 31,200 after a cyber fraudster posing as a spiritual leader scared them into paying for fake rituals.

Firdos Shah of Zakariya Colony lodged a complaint after discovering the fraud.

The Fake Prophecy

The ordeal began on Aug 17 when Firdos's mother-in-law, Sajida Bi, received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be a Baba from a famous dargah.

After asking how many sons she had, he claimed his spiritual readings had revealed that her youngest son would be bitten by a venomous snake. He offered to perform rituals to avert the "tragedy" for Rs 6,200.

Fearing for her son's safety, Firdos transferred Rs 6,200 in instalments through a UPI QR code linked to the name "Sameer Khan".

Calculated money on son’s age

The demands did not stop there. On Aug 18, the fraudster called again, seeking Rs 25,000 — 100 times the 25-year-old man's age.

He claimed the money was only a deposit and would be refunded once the rituals were completed. Fearing for the man's safety, Firdos transferred the amount from her father-in-law's bank account.

The bizarre 'snake' twist

Moments later, the scammer called back with another tale, claiming the "powerful snake" had attacked his father during the ritual and was now "sitting on top of the Rs 25,000" already transferred. He demanded another Rs 25,000 to complete the ritual.

When Firdos said she had no more money, the caller threatened, "If you don't send the money immediately, your son will die, and we won't be responsible."

Firdos demanded her Rs 25,000 back, but the scammer claimed it had been spent on ritual materials and hung up.

After realising they had been duped of Rs 31,200, the family approached Khajrana police. Police registered a case under relevant sections pertaining to fraud and launched an investigation.