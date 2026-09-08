Faith Takes Over MP’s Alot As Thousands Attend Anadikalpeshwar Mahadev’s Grand Royal Procession | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees attended the final royal procession of Lord Anadikalpeshwar Mahadev in Alot on Monday.

The procession began after a police guard of honour and concluded at the temple around 5 am on Tuesday.

At 5 pm, the symbolic mask of Anadikalpeshwar Mahadev was decorated at the temple.

The Bharat Kaudiyan family performed 'Aarti' before the deity was placed in a flower-decorated palanquin for the city procession.

Devotees showered flowers along the route. At Vitthal Mandir Square, priest Suresh Upadhyay performed 'Aarti'. Tableaux, Akharas, bands and 'bhajan mandalis' joined the procession.

Artists from Mahavir Vyayam Shala, Bajrang Vyayam Shala, Ranjit Vyayam Shala and Shri Ram Balveer Vyayam Shala performed during the night. Free 'prasadi' was also distributed to devotees.

Shankar Sawari Committee president Upendra Singh Yadav, secretary Anil Bharava and treasurer Pradeep Parikh honoured Akhara masters and artists.

Around 200 police personnel and city security committee members were deployed. Electricity company employees also remained on duty.

The administration ensured the overnight procession concluded peacefully.