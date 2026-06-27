Faith, Harmony, Mark Muharram Tazia Immersions Across Region | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Tazias were immersed at Hathiya Bavdi on Saturday morning following the Muharram procession across the town.

A total of 17 tajias were taken out, with members of the Muslim community participating alongside the Hussaini Akhara.

SDM Priyanka Mimrot, SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar, Tehsildar Suresh Nagar, TI Amit Singh Kushwaha, city Qazi Salim Ullah and police personnel were present.

Bagli: The 10-day Muharram observance concluded on Ashura with traditional tazia processions and akhara displays.

After honours for ustads and khalifas, the Noori Anjuman Islamia Committee thanked public representatives, officials and residents for their cooperation.

The royal family welcomed participants at the palace before the tazias were immersed at Karbala on the Kalisindh River.

Alot: The area witnessed devotional fervour as Muharram processions and tazias passed through the city amid chants of "Ya Hussain".

Religious programmes and Shah Band's performance drew large crowds on Friday night.

On Saturday, tazias proceeded to Karbala for the traditional Chhite ritual. Police deployed security across the city, while volunteers distributed sherbet and drinking water to devotees.

Thikri: The 10-day Muharram festival concluded peacefully in Thikri on Saturday with the immersion of tazias at Devda Ghat.

Processions, akhara performances and religious rituals marked the occasion. People from different communities participated, reflecting communal harmony.

The Muslim Committee thanked the administration, police, public representatives and residents for their cooperation in ensuring the festival concluded smoothly.