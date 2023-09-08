Failing To Start Help Desk, MPMSU Decides To Set-Up Revaluation Centre In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Having failed to start its help desk in Indore for more than a year, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has decided to start its ‘Revaluation Centre’ in Indore at MGM Medical College.

The university had announced that the help desk will be started in the medical college Indore for providing ease to the students to get answers to their queries and they won’t have to go to Jabalpur for getting the answers about a year ago. However, this announcement couldn’t come out of the papers even after a year.

According to MGM Medical College administration, the decision to start the revaluation centre has been finalised and officials have started preparations for the same. A separate staff will also be appointed for the same so that students can get their work done in Indore itself.

Meanwhile, the medical students of government medical colleges are facing an ordeal due to the delay by the university in releasing their results while the students of private medical universities have already applied for mandatory internships as their results have already been declared.

The results of the PG in surgery and medicine have not been declared by the university so far. The students have asked the university officials multiple times about the same but to no avail.

The PG students of medicine and surgery have been sitting idle waiting for their examination results for the last two and half months.

“Along with the help desk of MPMSU, preparations have been started to open a revaluation centre in MGM Medical College. It will be helpful to the students as they don’t have to go to Jabalpur for every work.

Dr Sanjay Dixit,

Dean, MGM Medical College, Indore