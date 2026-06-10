Extortion Suspect Arrested After Months On The Run In Kukshi | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Nisarpur Police Outpost under Kukshi police station on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a case involving alleged extortion, assault and criminal intimidation at a government liquor shop.

Police registered the case on Jan 29, 2026, after Rudraprakash Gupta, a salesman at a government liquor outlet in Narmadanagar, filed a complaint.

Gupta alleged that four men arrived in a car, demanded beer cans and liquor without payment, abused and assaulted him when he sought payment, and left with the liquor after threatening him.

Acting on the directions of Dhar SP Sachin Sharma, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a search.

After analysing CCTV footage, gathering technical evidence and acting on informer inputs, police arrested Kanha alias Kanhaiya Goyal, 31, of Ganpur Chaukdi. During questioning, he allegedly admitted his involvement in the incident.

Police also seized the car allegedly used in the crime. Three other suspects remain absconding, and police continue efforts to trace them. Authorities said Goyal has been booked in other criminal cases and was produced before a court.