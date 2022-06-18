e-Paper Get App

ExDacoit Malkhan Singh's wife gets election certificate of Sarpanch post

She was elected unopposed

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
FP News Service

Guna

Lalita Rajput, wife of former dacoit of Chambal ravines Malkhan Singh, who has been elected sarpanch unopposed got a certificate of sarpanch elect on Saturday.

Aron tehsildar Sandeep Shrivastava presented her certificate. Malkhan Singh accompanied her wife while accepting the certificate at the tehsildar office.

Lalita had filed her nomination papers for the sarpanch post in the Singayai panchayat of Aaron, around 40 kilometres from Guna district headquarters. Though the panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to start on June 25, Lalita has been elected unopposed.

Lalita Rajput, the second wife of Malkhan Singh, thanked the villagers for unanimously electing her to the upcoming panchayat polls.

Earlier, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the gram panchayat as the pink panchayat and the people of Suganayi unanimously decided to grab this opportunity of earning Rs 15 lakh as not only sarpanch but entire panchayat (ward) members were elected unopposed.

