Excise Raids Target Illegal Booze Service At Indore Dhabas; Two Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department conducted raids across Malwa Mill, Chhawni, Bhoi Mohalla, and Raj Mohalla, taking action against dhabas serving liquor illegally, officials said on Sunday.

On the instructions of the District Collector and Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, teams inspected Pind Punjab Dhaba and Dhaba Shaba. They found several owners allowing illegal alcohol consumption on their premises. Four cases were registered under the Excise Act, and 4.625 litres of liquor, valued at approximately Rs 5,000, were seized. Officials stated that such crackdowns would continue to curb illegal activities.

In a separate action on Sunday, excise officials conducted morning patrols to target illegal trade. Deputy Excise Controller Manoj Agrawal said that following a tip-off, checkpoints were established at Badi Gwaltoli, Mhow Naka, and under the Kesarbagh Bridge. During the search of a two-wheeler, officials recovered 24.3 bulk litres of illegal country-made liquor.

Two accused were apprehended at the spot, and three cases were registered under the MP Excise Act. The seized liquor and vehicle are valued at approximately Rs 84,445. A search is underway for a third suspect, Karan, who remains at large.