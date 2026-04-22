Excise Officials Seize Liquor Worth ₹86,000 In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department took action against illegal liquor smuggling and seized liquor worth Rs 86,000 from a location in the city on Wednesday.

According to assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, a team led by excise sub-inspector Jaya Mujalde carried out an evening patrol on Tuesday. During the patrolling, they received a tip-off about illegal liquor being transported near Treasure Town Colony. The team reached the spot and seized 75 quarters of country-made liquor, both masala and plain, from a blue scooter. Upon seeing the excise team, the suspect fled the scene. A case has been registered under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915 and further investigation is underway. The total value of the seized liquor and vehicle is estimated at around Rs 86,000.

Man arrested with liquor worth Rs 30,000 In another case, police from the Kanadiya police station arrested a man for selling illegal liquor from his dhaba in Begumkhedi village. Acting on a tip-off, the police team reached the premises and found the illegal stock.

Read Also Excise Raids Target Illegal Booze Service At Indore Dhabas; Two Arrested

The suspect, identified as Ankit Kelwa, was arrested and police seized six boxes of country-made liquor, including both masala and plain variants, along with additional quarters stored in a bag. In total, about 55 litres of liquor worth around Rs 30,000 were recovered. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the MP Excise Act and further investigation is ongoing. Police are trying to ascertain the source of the liquor.