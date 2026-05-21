Excise Officials Organise Nashe Se Duri Hai Zaroori Campaign Across Many Parts Of District | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department on Wednesday organised several awareness programmes across different parts of the district under the campaign Nashe Se Duri Hai Zaroori. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari.

The main aim of the campaign was to spread awareness among students, villagers, women, and the public about the harmful effects of drug and alcohol addiction. Officials explained in detail how addiction can damage physical and mental health and create serious social and financial problems for families.

During the campaign, Excise Inspector Ashish Jain and Inspector Triyambika Sharma organised awareness programmes at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute and Satya Mev Jayate Institute. Students were informed that addiction can destroy their future, affect personality development, and reduce career opportunities. The officials motivated students to stay away from drugs and encouraged them to guide their friends and family members to live a healthy and addiction-free life. At the end of the programme, students took a pledge to avoid drugs.

Excise Sub Inspector Kritika Dwivedi conducted an awareness programme at the Datoda panchayat campus, where villagers were informed about the harmful effects of addiction. Another session was organised by Sub Inspector Meena Mal at the Anganwadi Centre in Memdi village near Simrol, where women and villagers were encouraged to support a drug-free society.

Excise officials Sunil Malviya and BD Ahirwar conducted a workshop at Ankuran Nasha Mukti Kendra to discuss the social and health-related problems caused by addiction. Assistant District Excise Officer Dharmendra Joshi and Sub Inspector Meera Singh also conducted a public awareness drive in the Arjunpura locality, appealing to residents to avoid drugs. Officials said the department will continue these activities throughout the district to encourage people to adopt a positive, healthy lifestyle.