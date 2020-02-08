Exam Tips: Practice, exercise your grey cells to score well, says English expert Deepti Vyas

Learning a language is a process that comes with practise and even after knowing the language, sometimes students cannot score well in board examination. This happens due to lack of planning and examination techniques.

English teacher Deepti Vyas shared that scoring well in English Exam is not very difficult but it needs practice and exercising your brain in a constructive way. Following are tips from her on how to score well in English examination.

Basics of preparing for English exam

* You should not be selective about course, study everything.

* Allocate time accordingly. Practicing previous years’ question papers prepare you better for upcoming challenges.

* Check the marking scheme and the blue print and accordingly proceed with the paper.

* Divide the three hours such a way that you mentally allocate a particular time to each section beforehand and can revise the answers in the end.

* You should use the first fifteen minutes effectively. Use the time to read the passages carefully, make the answers of your choice to be confident, to avoid confusion and save time while writing the exam.

* Prioritise your section order. Decide which section you want to attempt first and which section at last. Don’t split the sections. It is very important that you don’t leave any question, attempt all.