Exam Tips: Practice, exercise your grey cells to score well, says English expert Deepti Vyas

Learning a language is a process that comes with practise and even after knowing the language, sometimes students cannot score well in board examination. This happens due to lack of planning and examination techniques.
English teacher Deepti Vyas shared that scoring well in English Exam is not very difficult but it needs practice and exercising your brain in a constructive way. Following are tips from her on how to score well in English examination.
Basics of preparing for English exam
* You should not be selective about course, study everything.
* Allocate time accordingly. Practicing previous years’ question papers prepare you better for upcoming challenges.
* Check the marking scheme and the blue print and accordingly proceed with the paper.
* Divide the three hours such a way that you mentally allocate a particular time to each section beforehand and can revise the answers in the end.
* You should use the first fifteen minutes effectively. Use the time to read the passages carefully, make the answers of your choice to be confident, to avoid confusion and save time while writing the exam.
* Prioritise your section order. Decide which section you want to attempt first and which section at last. Don’t split the sections. It is very important that you don’t leave any question, attempt all.
Preparing for Examination
Section A: Passage
Read the passages carefully and understand the core idea espouses in order to answer the questions. Try to finish off section A in forty minutes.
Section B: Grammar
* You must remember that content of all letters in Letter Writing is different, so be careful about it. Special attention to be given to the format of Letter Writing as it also carries marks.
* Writing an Article needs creativity, good vocabulary, good knowledge of the subject and skills to organise ideas. Remember- Article should be not written in first or second person.
* Present your ideas in a coherent and logical manner. While writing story remember that outline of the story should be based on the hints provided. Don’t forget to write ‘Title’ for the story as it carries one mark.
* Grammar requires practice. Revise the rules thoroughly.
* Editing a passage happens to be the easiest but students tend to make errors in it. You need to read a complete line not the fragments.
* Breakup the passage sentence wise and then solve. For Sentence Reordering, count the words to be on the safer side because omission of a single word leads to the deduction of marks.
Section C: Literature
* Read all the poems and chapters thoroughly. Reference to Context (RTC) can be asked from any of them.
* Write precise answers.
* Don’t write paragraph after paragraph, write what is asked.
* Check the marks and follow word count before writing the answers.
* Make a strategy to write value based answers. Divide the answers in two parts- one should talk about the chapter or poem and the other should talk about the values discussed in the poem.
* Don’t forget to underline the value points.
* Poetic devices should be revised meticulously.
* Avoid making spelling mistakes and grammatical errors.
