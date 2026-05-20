Ex-State Home Minister Himmat Kothari Stages Protest At SP Office In Ratlam

Ex-Home Minister Himmat Kothari Stages Protest At SP Office In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Former State Home Minister Himmat Kothari staged a Gandhian-style protest at the SP office on Tuesday over alleged police inaction in a land dispute case.

Kothari sat on the floor outside the office and demanded action against the alleged illegal occupation of plots numbered 237 and 238 in the DD Nagar area. According to the complaint, Kamlesh Tak and Rajesh Tak allegedly occupied the plots, parked vehicles there and threatened the owner after objections.

The protest created a stir in the police department. SP Amit Kumar came out of his office and held discussions with Kothari, following which the protest ended.

Kothari said he had submitted ownership and registry documents related to the plots on May 12, but police allegedly failed to take timely action.

Following the protest, DD Nagar police registered a case under Section 329(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. SP Amit Kumar also ordered a preliminary inquiry against station in-charge Anurag Yadav over alleged negligence.

The police department has deployed seven personnel at the SP office for speedy disposal of land dispute complaints.