Ex-Sarpanch, Secretary Booked Over Alleged Misuse Of Panchayat Funds | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment, Indore unit, has registered a case against the former secretary and former sarpanch of Bank Gram Panchayat and the secretary’s son for allegedly misusing their official positions to route government funds for personal gain.

The accused are former secretary Prahlad Neel, former sarpanch Laxmibai Chauhan and Neel’s son Dheeraj Neel.

According to Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay, the action followed a complaint alleging that Prahlad Neel had his son’s vehicle (MP 10 G 1435) hired by the Gram Panchayat for sanitation work.

Neel and Chauhan allegedly passed a resolution approving the vehicle’s hiring and facilitated rental payments from the government treasury.

An investigation by DSP Sunil Talan found that the vehicle was hired and paid for without tenders, competitive bids or mandatory approval from the Gram Sabha.

Investigators said the act violated principles of financial propriety that prohibit public officials from participating in decisions involving personal or family interests.

It also allegedly breached transparency norms under the Madhya Pradesh Panchayati Raj Avam Gram Swaraj Act, 1993, to extend undue financial benefit to Dheeraj Neel.

A case has been registered under Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.