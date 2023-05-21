Every poor will have his own house: MP CM Chouhan in Gandhwani

Gandhwani/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday presented “Bhu Adhikar Patra” (a land rights letter) of residential land to 115 eligible beneficiaries of Sali village in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district.

CM Chouhan along with Union minister Piyush Goyal and other local leaders participated in the programme and later had afternoon meals with villagers served traditionally in earthen wares, dona and pattal along with the beneficiaries.

During the programme, the Chief Minister said that members have increased in the families. Families with grown children need housing. That's why we have decided to give residential land rights letters to every poor family for housing.

Today the members of such families have been given pattas of residential land and now onwards, no poor will remain helpless.

The citizens of the tribal community from Sali village welcomed the Chief Minister with enthusiasm and gaiety by wearing fefariya and dholagia traditionally.

Union minister of state for textiles and railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh, state industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, district planning committee member Jaideep Patel were present.

In honour of Chief Minister Chouhan, the women of Sali village sang Mangal Geet according to tradition.

Chief Minister Chouhan listened the song sitting with the sisters and presented sarees to them.

Over 4012 eligible poor got residential land rights letter in district

Chief Minister Chouhan and Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal provided pattas of 600 square feet of residential land to the beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, leases of residential land have been approved to 4012 beneficiaries in Dhar district. 1332 eligible beneficiaries of Sardarpur tehsil, 711 of Kukshi, 369 of Dharampuri, 355 of Badnawar, 319 of Gandhwani, 271 of Pithampur, 250-250 of Manawar and Dhar and 155 of Dahi have been allotted residential land for residential land.

Notbaly, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with his wife, paid obeisance before the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam in Ujjain on Sunday morning.

