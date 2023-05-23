Endoscopy Gurukul getting pace…Two rare surgeries performed at SSH save patients’ lives

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old woman suffering from gall bladder cancer and pancreatic pseudocysts has got a new lease of life after the rare cystogastrostomy surgery was performed by the doctors of Super Speciality Hospital.

The doctors claimed that it is first of its kind surgery performed in any of the government hospital of the state. Similarly, doctors have also claimed to have performed another first of its kind surgery –gastrojejunostomy—to save life of a 39-year-old man who was suffering from obstruction in swallowing food for last three months.

According to consultant gastroenterologist Dr Amit Agrawal, “We have performed 18 surgeries during the endoscopy Gurukul, the workshop organised to train the gastroenterologists and sharing knowledge by performing live surgeries. Eight doctors were trained during the workshop in which various rare surgeries were performed to give new lease of life to the patients.”

He added that the cystogastrostomy surgery was performed upon a 37-year-old woman who was suffering from gall bladder cancer and the pancreatic pseudocysts that is a rare disease in which patient’s pancreas gets filled with fluid.

“We performed the surgery to drain a pancreatic pseudocysts that develops after acute or chronic pancreatitis. Similarly, the 37-year-old patient was suffering from obstruction in swallowing food and with the surgery; we connected part of the stomach to the jejunum (the middle part of the small intestine).

This allows food and other stomach contents to pass directly from the stomach to the jejunum without passing through the first part of the small intestine called the duodenum,” Dr Agrawal said.

Both the patients have recovered well and would be discharged from the hospital soon. The other surgeries performed during the workshops include the surgeries of chronic pancreatitis, liver cyst, liver cirrhosis, gastric cancer and others. Mumbai’s Dr Ankit Dalal, and Ahmadabad’s Dr Ravindra Gade also helped in surgeries and training the doctors.

