 End Of An Era: Laila leaves Majnu Alone
Social worker Sunil Bansal steps in for cremation after brothers refuse to perform

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The streets of Mandsaur witnessed a poignant end to a remarkable tale as Pinkie Lalwani, fondly known as Laila, part of the iconic 'Laila-Majnu' duo alongside Amit Sharma, known as Majnu as Pinkie passed away on Monday evening. The duo, who had been inseparable for years, captured the hearts of many in Mandsaur with their unwavering bond, despite being not married.

The news of Pinkie's demise was conveyed to social worker and corporator Sunil Bansal by nearby residents. Despite Pinkie and Amit lived together for a long time, Pinkie's brothers declined to perform her last rites. In a heartwarming gesture, Sunil Bansal took it upon himself to ensure Pinkie received a dignified farewell.

article-image

On Tuesday morning, Sunil Bansal coordinated with Hemant Sharma and Jakir Bhai of the municipality to arrange for a mortuary van and municipal workers. Gathering all the necessary materials, Sunil Bansal, along with the van driver Jaswant Bhai and municipal workers, transported Pinkie's mortal remains from Kumharwada to the crematorium. Pinkie Lalwani, also known as Karishma, was a resident of Mahajan Mohalla Janakpura in Mandsaur.

Despite completing her LLB, Pinkie faced challenges after the demise of her relatives, leading to her separation from her brothers and eventual companionship with Amit Sharma. Amit and Pinkie's relationship was characterised by deep love and care, with Amit even feeding Pinkie when she fell ill and couldn't visit Gandhi Square in the Seva Bank, where they used to serve food together. Their bond, though tested by adversity, remained unbreakable, earning them the endearing moniker of 'Laila-Majnu' among the locals.

