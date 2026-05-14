Encroachments Cleared For 100-Feet Master Plan Road In Indore

Encroachments Cleared For 100-Ft Master Plan Road In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the district administration, Indore Development Authority (IDA) and Indore Municipal Corporation jointly demolished around 28 houses and structures in the MR-4 area on Tuesday morning to clear land for the long-pending 100-feet-wide master plan road project.

The massive operation was carried out amid heavy police deployment under the direction of Collector Shivam Verma. Senior administrative officials, revenue officers, IDA engineers, municipal staff and police personnel remained present on the spot throughout the drive to prevent any untoward incident.

According to officials, the road construction work in MR-4 had remained stalled for a long time due to illegal constructions and encroachments on government land. Several court proceedings and legal hurdles had also delayed the implementation of the project. However, following the removal of the stay order and administrative clearance, authorities finally initiated large-scale action to remove obstacles from the proposed corridor.

The demolition drive was carried out in Gram Nipania under Tehsil Juni Indore, where government land bearing Khasra No. 308 measuring approximately 0.506 hectares was freed from encroachment. Officials said the action was taken after repeated notices and verification procedures.

Apart from residential structures, a portion of the boundary wall of the Phoenix Citadel shopping mall situated on the Bypass was also demolished during the operation. Mall management reportedly objected to the action, claiming that no prior notice had been served to them. However, the removal squad continued the demolition, stating that the structure was obstructing the alignment of the proposed road.

The proposed road stretching beyond the shopping mall area is expected to significantly improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in surrounding residential and commercial zones. Officials believe the corridor will become one of the key urban transport links in the future expansion of Indore.