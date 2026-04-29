Encroachments, Blocked Channels And Official Apathy Threaten Sitamau’s Historic 17-Hectare Pond, Raise Water Security Fears |

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Sustained encroachment, administrative inaction, and the deliberate obstruction of natural water inflow channels threaten the town’s largest and most historically significant water body. Locals raised grave concerns over the long-term water security of the region.

Spanning approximately 17 hectares, the princely-era pond serves as the primary source of groundwater recharge for hundreds of wells in Sitamau and hand pumps across more than 20 surrounding villages. The water level of this single pond sustains the year-round supply of the entire region.

Over the past decade, land mafias have systematically developed unauthorised residential colonies. They encroached upon the natural drainage channels by dumping fill material and erecting permanent structures. Simultaneously, the pond's surface area has gradually reduced as adjacent landowners dump fill material along the boundaries.

Despite repeated complaints, the administration has confined its response to paperwork and has taken no concrete action on the ground. The pond recently moved from the jurisdiction of the Sitamau Janpad Panchayat to the Sitamau Municipal Council.

The civic body has proposed development projects worth Rs4.50 crore, including beautification, a sewage treatment plant, designated ghats, and a picnic spot. The plan envisions walking pathways, gardens, and decorative fountains. Municipal council president Vivek Songara said he has submitted multiple applications for the demarcation of the pond but has received only assurances.

Chief Executive Officer Jeevanrai Mathur assured that an administrative team would inspect encroachments on inflow channels and take strict action. He added that official demarcation, desilting, and deepening operations would follow under the guidance of higher authorities.

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City Congress Committee president Nirmal Farkya remarked that the pond has suffered from sheer neglect since the council took over. He questioned, "If there is no water in the pond, who would possibly come to visit a picnic spot developed at a cost of crores of rupees?"