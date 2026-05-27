Encroachment Drive Continues Amid Public Opposition In Piplia Mandi | Representative image

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-encroachment drive continued for the third consecutive day in Piplia Mandi on Wednesday despite protests and rumours of a town shutdown. Administrative teams removed illegal structures from roadsides, drains, and service lanes.

A joint team of the Municipal Council, police, and revenue department carried out the operation in the Chowpati area and other locations using bulldozers to demolish permanent and temporary encroachments.

Officials took action against those who failed to remove illegal constructions despite prior warnings from the administration.

The campaign cleared several temporary shops, tin sheds, and structures built over drains and service roads. Heavy police deployment remained in place throughout the operation to avoid any untoward incident.

Chief Municipal Officer Praveen Sen stated that increasing encroachments had severely affected traffic movement and drainage systems in the town. He said the administration took action purely in public interest to improve civic management and maintain smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, rumours regarding a Piplia Mandi Bandh circulated widely on social media, but most businesses remained open and normal life continued.

Municipal Council President Indira Sunil Devariya appealed to residents and traders to maintain peace and avoid being misled by rumours.