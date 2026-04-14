Encroachers Return Near Mukteshwar Temple In Sitamau | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Despite efforts to clear encroachments during a drive in January, new illegal structures have appeared in Sitamau, claimed residents.

The Municipal Council, along with the administration and police, had removed kiosks from the tehsil office to the bus stand and Suwasra Road, freeing government land worth several crores of rupees and installing a signboard marking it as government property.

However, a kiosk has now been erected on Sunday overnight outside the ancient Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple near the bus stand. Initially, a fruit vendor was allowed at the spot, but was later removed. Subsequently, an iron-sheet shed was constructed to set up a permanent kiosk. The site is government land on the main road, adjacent to permanent shops built by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

Four days have passed without action. Residents have submitted written complaints to CMO Jeevanray Mathur, but no steps have been taken so far. Residents said the delay is encouraging further encroachments in nearby areas.

Sources said the kiosk owner claims to possess government lease documents. Mathur said the administration is verifying the documents and encroachments will be removed with legal action to follow.