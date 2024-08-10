Empowering Journey: FLO Indore's Insightful Visit To The Heart Of Indian Democracy

Flo members with Vice President of India and chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of 30 women from FICCI Flo Indore, embarked on a transformative journey to the Indian Parliament, witnessing the intricacies of the legislative process.

Reading about the decade of delay in the passage of women's bill, FLO Indore chairperson, Vibha Jain Sethi wondered, why we are dependent on few people to get our rights, hence she wanted to understand the working of the Parliament and also to enlighten members of the organisation. She expressed this wish to Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and he willingly facilitated the idea to reality.

The delegation saw the Parliament functions as a platform for diverse voices, witnessing the meticulous procedures followed in the House including the role of the Speaker in maintaining order and ensuring that every member gets a chance to express their views.

They also were captivated by the manner in which the leaders presented their arguments and the Speaker steered the discussions.

The delegation was warmly received by the Vice President of India and chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar. They also met the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla. An engaging conversation ensued, with the members posing questions that were answered by Birla.