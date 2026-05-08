Electricity Reaches Remote Mograpani Village After MLA Shyam Barde Performed For Installation Electric Poles In Pansemal | FP Photo

Pansemal/Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the remote hill village of Mograpani celebrated the start of electrification work on Friday after decades without electricity. MLA Shyam Barde performed the bhoomi pujan for the installation of electric poles and a distribution transformer in the village.

Villagers welcomed the MLA with traditional dance performances, dhol-mandal music and flower showers. Residents expressed happiness over the long-pending electrification project and thanked Barde and the state government for initiating the work.

Addressing the gathering, Barde said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav remains committed to providing basic facilities to remote villages. He said the government is prioritising development works such as electricity, roads, bridges, schools and drinking water facilities in neglected areas.

Villagers said they had informed the MLA about the electricity problem during his earlier visits and that he fulfilled his promise promptly.

Later, Barde visited Kambipani hamlet to review the drinking water crisis. He spoke to the Collector and sought immediate action to ensure clean drinking water supply in the area.