Elections of Indore CA body: Harsh elected chairman, Gaurav as secretary

Indore: The elections of Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Indore branch were held for 2020-21 on Wednesday.

Chartered accountant Harsh Firoda was elected chairman, Kirti Joshi as vice chairman, Gaurav Maheshwari as secretary while Ankush Jain was elected as a treasurer. CA Samkit Bhandari was elected as chairman of SIKASA. Outgoing chairman Pankaj Shah conveyed best wishes to new office bearers.

At present, there are 3,700 members in Indore branch. Harsh Firoda said ICAI is completing 75 years of its foundation. Indore CA branch will celebrate platinum jubilee this year. Indore branch aims to promote technological and educational activities. It will organise social service activity every month.