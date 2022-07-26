Elections of deputy sarpanchs completed in 95 gram panchayat of Sardarpur tehsil

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In 95 gram panchayats of Sardarpur tehsil, the elections for the post of deputy sarpanch were held on Tuesday. In many villages, it proved to be a one-sided affair as deputy sarpanch were elected unopposed, while in many gram panchayats, there was a tough competition for the post.

There was a contest between Hemant Dangi, a staunch supporter of state industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Kamal Devilal Savlecha of BJP, in village panchayat Bhopwar, adjacent to Sardarpur tehsil headquarters.

Where the minister's supporter Hemant defeated Kamal by a margin of five votes in a tough contest. Similarly, adjacent to Sardarpur, the election was held unopposed in the gram panchayat Phulagawadi. Here Prakash Borawat was elected unopposed for the post of deputy sarpanch.

Supporters of the elected vice-sarpanchs celebrated by taking out victory processions in the villages.