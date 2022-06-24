Election countdown begins in Barwani district

Representative pic

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The three-tier panchayat election is all set to begin in the state from Saturday, June 25.

Election material was distributed in Pansemal, Sendhwa and Barwani on Friday. Polling parties have also ensured the various arrangements at the polling stations.

This procedure was supervised by Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla and observer Prabhat Kumar Verma. They also guided the officials to conduct the election in a fair and peaceful way.

Collector Verma has made elaborate security arrangements for the first phase of elections. As per the arrangements, additional collector Rekha Rathore and ASP RD Prajapati have been appointed as joint in-charge officers of the entire development block, Pansemal.

In the first phase, polling will be held in all the 114 gram panchayats of the development block Sendhwa. For this, a total of 2,28,697 voters will vote at 370 polling stations of the district. The number of female voters is 1,14,677 and males are 1,14,011. In Pansemal too, voting will be held in all 39 gram panchayats in the first phase itself.

Poll timings are from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at all polling stations.