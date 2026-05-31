Elderly Woman Injured In Hit-And-Run Incident In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was injured after being hit by a speeding car while on her way to a temple at the city's Four Zero intersection on Sunday morning.

The driver fled the scene without stopping and the incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Anita Chhajed, a resident of Teachers Colony, had left home with her husband Vijay Chhajed around 6 am to visit a temple.

While crossing the road, she was allegedly struck by a speeding Santro car. The impact threw her to the ground, causing injuries.

Passers-by immediately rushed to her aid and shifted her to a hospital for treatment. The driver, however, fled the spot after the accident, triggering anger among residents.

The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral and become a major topic of discussion in the city.

Residents have questioned why the driver has not been traced despite the vehicle and the entire incident being captured on camera.

Locals also expressed concern over increasing incidents of reckless driving at major intersections in the city and demanded stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Police said an investigation is underway to identify the vehicle owner and driver.