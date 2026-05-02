Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹2 Lakh Under Pretext Of Pension Scheme In Indore | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Cyber fraudsters duped an elderly woman and a young man of nearly Rs5 lakh in two separate incidents within the Bhanwarkuan police station limits, police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, 71-year-old Rakhi Ahuja, a resident of Shivmoti Nagar, was targeted by a scammer posing as a State Bank of India (SBI) employee. The fraudster lured Ahuja with a fake government pension scheme for citizens over 70, claiming her current benefits would be suspended if her details were not updated. By gaining her trust, the suspect obtained her bank details and OTPs, and eventually used a screen-sharing app to withdraw Rs1,99,636 from two of her accounts.

In a separate incident, Rampreet Gurjar fell victim to an investment scam after clicking on a deceptive advertisement while browsing YouTube. The link led Gurjar to a website promising high returns on investments. Attracted by the offer, he followed the scammers' instructions and lost Rs3 lakh.

Bhanwarkuan police have registered cases in both incidents and have initiated an investigation to trace the digital footprints of the unidentified suspects.