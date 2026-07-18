Elderly Woman Allegedly Locked Inside House For Two Months Rescued By Police In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday rescued an elderly woman who was allegedly found locked inside her house in Ward No 5 following information provided by locals.

The woman was reportedly confined behind an iron grill and a locked door for nearly two months.

After learning about the incident, City Council President Pradeep Soni and Councillor Representative Pawan Sharma reached the spot, where a large number of residents had gathered.

According to eyewitnesses, the public representatives called the woman's three sons and asked them to produce the key to the lock. However, none of them claimed to have it. Dial 112 police then broke the lock and safely brought the elderly woman out.

Police took the woman and her family members to Susner police station, where counselling was conducted in the presence of family members, public representatives and police personnel. Following the discussions, the woman agreed to leave with her youngest son.

Police said no written complaint was filed by either side, and the matter was resolved through counselling. Residents expressed concern over the incident and urged timely intervention to safeguard the welfare and dignity of senior citizens.