Elderly Man Consumes Poison At District Court Premises, Alleges Assault, Death Threats And Harassment Over Money Dispute In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at the District Court premises on Saturday following harassment over a financial dispute. People present at the court and police personnel immediately arranged a 108 ambulance and rushed him to Government Charak Hospital.

The man, identified as Abdul Aziz, a resident of Fazalpura, alleged during treatment that Sajid and Aslam had been harassing him over a financial transaction for about a year.

Aziz said he owed Sajid Rs 21,000, of which he had deposited Rs 7,000 at Chimanganj Mandi police station under a written settlement. Sajid subsequently collected another Rs 7,000 from his residence. Despite these payments, complaints were allegedly being lodged against him at different police stations.

Aziz further alleged that he had been assaulted a few days earlier and Rs 300 was snatched from his pocket. He claimed repeated assaults, demands for money and threats to kill his child.

He said he had submitted complaints to the superintendent of police's office and the police station. He visited the court on Saturday over the continuing dispute and alleged harassment.

Madhav Nagar town inspector Gajendra Pachoriya said police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. Aziz is undergoing treatment at Charak Hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind his action. Officials said the complete facts would emerge after recording his statement and verifying his earlier complaints.