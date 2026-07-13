Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: CM Launches 21 Lakh Sapling Drive | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore on Sunday launched one of its biggest environmental campaigns, aiming to plant 21 lakh saplings across the district and establish 51,000 rainwater harvesting units.

The drive began at the 48-acre Budhaniya Hill, where nearly one lakh saplings will be planted, including 51,000 on the first day, with participation from government departments, social organisations, educational institutions and thousands of citizens.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in his mother's name under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and several public representatives were present.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the campaign is not merely a tree plantation programme but a people's movement to strengthen the bond between humanity and nature.

He said plantation is among the most effective ways to tackle pollution and environmental degradation, as trees absorb carbon dioxide, reduce pollution and help maintain ecological balance.

The Chief Minister praised Indore for leading the state's environmental conservation efforts, saying the city's commitment to planting 21 lakh saplings would inspire the rest of Madhya Pradesh. He urged citizens not only to plant trees but also to ensure their long-term care.

BSF campus to host 51,000 saplings

Yadav said 51,000 saplings are being planted within the Border Security Force (BSF) campus as part of the district-wide campaign.

The initiative also includes the construction of 51,000 rainwater harvesting units to improve groundwater recharge and ensure sustainable water availability for the newly planted trees.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

According to Public Works and Garden in-charge Rajendra Rathore, the plantation drive is being organised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The BSF provided the 48-acre Budhaniya Hill site, where large-scale plantation has begun with support from civic bodies, volunteers and environmental organisations.

Focus on native species, water conservation

The plantation drive will include a variety of native and fruit-bearing species suited to local climatic conditions.

Alongside afforestation, the rainwater harvesting initiative aims to improve groundwater levels and provide long-term irrigation support, making the campaign sustainable while expanding Indore's green cover and strengthening its environmental resilience.