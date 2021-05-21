Ujjain: EIL engineer Anant dies in Tauktae cyclone, last rites to be performed today

Ujjain: City Anant Carpenter, an engineer with Engineering India Limited, was among 51 unfortunate people who lost their lives when Barge P-305 sunk due to cyclone Tauktae off Mumbai coast on Monday last.

The 36-year-old Anant, was a resident of Rishi Nagar, Ujjain. Gujarat and Maharashtra have reported huge losses due to the Tauktae cyclone, but the biggest mass loss occurred in the accident due to the storm about 100 km from Mumbai. Some lucky people were rescued by Navy.

His younger brother Aashu Carpenter, who is an MPEB engineer here, said that Anant was posted in the Barge P-305 ship as a mechanical engineer in the EngineersIndia Limited (EIL).

As per the information shared by the officials with the kin of the deceased, when the ship started sinking, the captain ordered everyone to leave the ship. Everyone followed orders and jumped into the sea. A naval ship arrived to save the employees when but despite frantic efforts 51 lives were lost.

Anant’s body was also recovered after rescue operations which went on for several hours. His younger brother Aashu was informed about the death of his loved one. Anant’s 7-year-old daughter Mala, his wife and younger brother Aashu left for Mumbai on Friday to bring Anant’s body from Mumbai.

Possibly by Saturday morning Anant’s body will reach Ujjain. His last rites will be performed after that.

The Barge P-305 sank in the Arabian Sea on Monday evening. It was drowned after being trapped in the ocean some distance off the coast of Mumbai due to Tauktae.

Workers involved in the maintenance of offshore oil mining platform of state-run ONGC were present on this. Of the 261 people on the Barge P-305, 51 people have died, although the Navy and Coast Guard search and rescue operations are still on. Naval ships and aircraft are searching for the missing people aboard the P305.