From 'F9' to 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' - trailers that aired during Super Bowl 2021

Kick starting the yearly championship game of the National Football League (NFL), Super Bowl 2021 LV Halftime Show aired on Sunday, 7 February. From ad commercials featuring iconic stars to trailers of the most awaited Hollywood films, the event usually has a packed ad space. And, this year too, Super Bowl had exciting trailers in store for movie buffs.
From action-packed trailer of the much-awaited 'Fast and Furious 9' to new glimpses from Marvel Studios' 'The Falcon' and the Winter Soldier' - here are the trailers which were aired during Super Bowl 2021:
Fast and Furious 9
The ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, which was set to be released on May 22, will now hit the theatres on April 2, 2021. Other than John Cena, other Fast & Furious debutants include UFC heavy weight fighter Francis Ngannou and Michael Rooker.
Coming to America
Synopsis - Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.
Nobody
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is set to premiere on streaming service, Disney+, on March 19. It features Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa among others.
Raya and the Last Dragon
Old
Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's Old is an upcoming psychological thriller.
As per the trailer, Old is a chilling, mysterious thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives to a single day.
Clarice
Yellowstone: 1883
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant worldwide, Super Bowl, which allowed only 25,000 fans to attend it, had certain safety measures in place. To ensure the safety of the people attending the show, nearly 30,000 cardboard cutouts were placed in a 66,000-seat stadium in Tampa, Florida .
While viewers from the U.S. and Canada were able to access the live pre-game content by visiting the @NFL account on TikTok, 7,5000 vaccinated Florida-based health care workers attended the COVID-19 safe hospitality event in-person.