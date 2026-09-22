Eight-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Father Allegedly Assaults, Locks Him Up In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his father and locked in a room without medical attention in the Dwarkapuri police station area.

The child suffered injuries to both eyes and ears, with blood clotted under his eyes, according to police.

Police said the child lives with his father and grandmother. The father allegedly arrived home in an inebriated condition, assaulted the boy and locked him inside a room on Sep 18.

Neighbours grew suspicious after allegedly hearing the boy's cries and sounds of assault from the house over the next few days.

Residents intervened, rescued the boy from the locked room and brought him to Dwarkapuri police station.

Police arranged for the child to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Dwarkapuri Police Station In-Charge Manish Mishra said police registered a case against the boy's father under relevant sections of the BNS, arrested him and sent him to jail. Further investigation is underway.