 Eight-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Father Allegedly Assaults, Locks Him Up In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreEight-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Father Allegedly Assaults, Locks Him Up In Indore

Eight-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Father Allegedly Assaults, Locks Him Up In Indore

An eight-year-old boy was rescued by neighbours after his father allegedly assaulted him and confined him to a room for several days in Indore’s Dwarkapuri area. The child suffered injuries to his eyes and ears and was hospitalised. Police arrested the father, registered a BNS case and sent him to jail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Eight-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Father Allegedly Assaults, Locks Him Up In Indore
Eight-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Father Allegedly Assaults, Locks Him Up In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his father and locked in a room without medical attention in the Dwarkapuri police station area.

The child suffered injuries to both eyes and ears, with blood clotted under his eyes, according to police.

Police said the child lives with his father and grandmother. The father allegedly arrived home in an inebriated condition, assaulted the boy and locked him inside a room on Sep 18.

Neighbours grew suspicious after allegedly hearing the boy's cries and sounds of assault from the house over the next few days.

Residents intervened, rescued the boy from the locked room and brought him to Dwarkapuri police station.

Police arranged for the child to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Dwarkapuri Police Station In-Charge Manish Mishra said police registered a case against the boy's father under relevant sections of the BNS, arrested him and sent him to jail. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Indore Activist Prahlad Pandey’s Hunger Strike: 'Aap Sher Ho,' Rajeev Talwaar Supports Protest...
Indore Activist Prahlad Pandey’s Hunger Strike: 'Aap Sher Ho,' Rajeev Talwaar Supports Protest...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source