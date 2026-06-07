Eight-Year Neglect Leaves Hostel Building In Disrepair In Sardarpur | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Scheduled Caste Senior Boys Hostel in Rajod village of Sardarpur tehsil has been operating in a dilapidated condition for nearly eight years, raising concerns over the safety of the 50 students residing there.

Despite repeated requests from the hostel superintendent for repair work, no action was taken by the concerned department, leading to further deterioration of the building.

The issue came to light after SDM Saloni Agarwal inspected the hostel during a recent visit to the area and informed Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena about its condition.

Acting on the report, the Collector directed assistant collector Aashi Sharma and a team of engineers to inspect the building and submit a detailed report.

Following the inspection, authorities decided to shift the students to rooms in the nearby Tribal Senior Boys Hostel as a temporary arrangement.

Officials will now decide whether the existing structure should be repaired or replaced with a new building.

According to residents, constructing a new hostel could cost around Rs one crore and take more than a year to complete.

They believe quality repairs costing about Rs 25 lakh could restore the building within two to three months, ensuring student safety while saving public funds.