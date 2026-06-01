Eight Thefts In 25 Days Spark Anger In Bagli; Losses Touch ₹35 Lakh | FP photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): A series of thefts and burglaries in Bagli and nearby Chhatrapura over the past 25 days has triggered public outrage, with residents demanding swift action, as the police have yet to make a breakthrough.

According to police sources, eight theft-related incidents have been reported during the period, resulting in losses estimated at nearly Rs 35 lakh.

The latest burglary occurred in Chhatrapura, where thieves allegedly stole cash, gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 11.5 lakh from the residence of Tilokchand Patidar.

The burglars also took away a piggy bank containing Rs 25,000 saved by a child over seven years, along with important documents.

The same night, thieves attempted to break into two other houses in the village, stealing silver coins and a silver idol from one residence.

In Bagli, burglars allegedly stole valuables worth around Rs 10 lakh from the home of senior teacher Anita Baghel earlier this month.

Another theft worth Rs 10 lakh was reported from the residence of municipal employee Raja Ajmera.

Residents from more than 25 villages met police officials and demanded immediate arrests. Bagli SHO Manoj Singh said investigations are ongoing, CCTV footage is being examined and an FSL team has been called to assist the probe.