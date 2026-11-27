Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan and MP Anita Chauhan performed the bhoomi pujan ceremony for eight roads under the 'Pradhan Mantri Majra-Tola Sadak Yojana' on Friday. The projects will improve connectivity to remote hamlets in the Tribal-dominated Bhabra development block, benefiting 2,394 villagers.

During the Lok Sabha elections, both representatives had promised to address connectivity issues in remote hamlets. They apprised the Central and state governments of difficulties faced by residents of scattered settlements in Alirajpur and Jhabua districts, particularly during the rainy season.

Hamlets to get road connectivity

The proposed roads will connect Chhoti Phata to Aamli Phaliya, Badi Phata to Tadvi Phaliya and Kalbuwat, Badi Miriyawat to Vaskel Phaliya, Girdha to Vela Pujara Phaliya, Mayawat to Tadvi Phaliya, Jhiran to Gajariya Phaliya, Javaniya to Hudva Phaliya and Malvali to Bhuriya Phaliya.

The projects are expected to improve access to educational institutions and healthcare facilities, besides facilitating the transportation of agricultural produce to markets.

Former MLA Madhosingh Dawar, BJP mandal president Narayan Arora, senior leader Kamru Ajnar, janpad president, village-level public representatives, BJP office-bearers, party workers and villagers attended the ceremony.

The scheme aims to extend road connectivity beyond main villages to remote settlements lacking transport facilities.