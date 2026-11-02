Eight Months Of Hard Work For One Festival, MP's Ratlam Artisans Struggle To Keep Govardhan Puja Tassel Tradition Alive | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): When cattle step out adorned in colourful silk tassels during Govardhan Puja, their festive appearance carries months of painstaking work by artisan families of Semliya village near Namli.

For generations, several families here have handcrafted decorative silk threads, locally used to adorn cattle during the festival. Made from silk, coloured threads and shiny materials, the tassels require intricate weaving and careful decoration.

For the artisans, the craft has long been both a tradition and a source of livelihood. But the hands keeping the skill alive are becoming fewer.

Artisans spend nearly eight months preparing the decorative pieces, while demand peaks only around the festive season. Rising prices of raw materials and limited seasonal sales have made it increasingly difficult for families to depend entirely on the craft.

Families engaged in the work say the income no longer matches the labour and skill involved. With earnings insufficient to meet year-round household needs, younger family members are increasingly choosing other jobs and businesses instead of learning the traditional craft.

The decline threatens a skill closely connected with the centuries-old practice of decorating cattle during Govardhan Puja.

Behind every brightly coloured tassel seen during the festival lies months of work by Semliya's artisans. Their craftsmanship reflects a folk tradition in which local skills add colour to celebrations.

For the craft to continue, artisan families say livelihoods linked to it must remain sustainable and the younger generation must see a future in carrying the tradition forward.