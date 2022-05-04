e-Paper Get App
Eid celebration: Idgah, Naaz offered at mosques in Ujjain after two years

After month-long 'roza', the Muslim community offered Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz on Tuesday.

FP News Service | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:48 AM IST

Muslims offer prayer at an idgaah to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr, in Ujjain on Tuesday. FP PHOTO |
Muslims offer prayer at an idgaah to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr, in Ujjain on Tuesday. FP PHOTO |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two years after the pandemic, Eid was finally celebrated with huge fanfare. Idgah and Naaz were offered at mosques and people hugged and wished each other.

After month-long 'roza', the Muslim community offered Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz on Tuesday. Qazi Khalikur Rehman recited the namaaz and addressed the community members after which thousands of people performed namaaz at the venue.

A 'Dua' programme was also organised after the Eid namaaz where people wished for peace and prosperity of the nation. City collector and the Superintendent of Police also wished members of the Muslim community.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:48 AM IST