Eid-Al-Adha 2020: COVID-19 lockdown inspires children to celebrate Eid with a twist in Indore

Indore: Coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on social gathering, to curb COVID-19, brought out a new flavour of Eid-Al-Adha this year. Indore, where Eid is celebrated on a large scale by Muslim community, learned a new way of celebrating Eid lead by kids.

Children have been home since March due to lockdown, but to brighten up the day of the fest, they led preparation of a sweet feast. Though Eid-Al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is about sacrifice represented by animal sacrifice saw this sweet twist in many families. To quote the importance of counting our blessings even if we are bound to make some sacrifices for it, several children came together and planned this sweet feast after discussing it with their cousins and friends.

Talking about the idea, Ayesha Shaikh said, “Lockdown has taught us the most important lesson that life can be enjoyed in simple moments with family much more than extravagant lifestyle.” She added that preparing sweets and spending time with family is a privilege and we must be grateful for it.

“Coronavirus has clearly shown us that life is very short and unpredictable, so whatever time we have, we must spend in prayers and making best memories,” Saba Shaikh, a student, said.

Sharing what inspired her to take on the challenge of preparing the sweet feast, student Zainab Shaikh said, “Allah has a reason behind everything that happens and as I see it, Coronavirus and lockdown is an important lesson for us to understand that what matters truly in life in our family and our contribution to society.” She took a part of sweets and shared it among society members to express her feelings.

Not just girls, even boys took part in the sweet preparation fest initiated by the group of children. Setting an example of equality, Faisal and Abu Bakr led willingly the sweet surprise preparation. “We must understand that everyone is equal and when we work towards a goal together, then even the journey is wonderful,” the duo said.

“I want to be able to make someone smile as well and if my elder sisters can then it is my privilege to be able to join them and help out,” Abu said.

“I like cooking and we prepared coconut barfi or Khopra Pak as it represents purity and simplicity,” Faisal shared.