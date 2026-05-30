Egrets Die In Nautapa Heat, Fall From Trees Along Narmada In Kasrawad | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Several egrets have reportedly fallen from trees and died along the Narmada River and in nearby fields as the intense heat and scorching winds of Nautapa continue to grip the Kasrawad region.

The unusual sight of distressed and dead birds has raised concerns among villagers and farmers living along the riverbanks.

Residents said the incidents have increased over the past two days as temperatures remained high and heatwave conditions persisted across the area.

Karan Singh Patel, a resident of Sayta village, said many egrets were found lying dead in fields, while others were seen falling from trees.

He added that irrigation activities are currently underway and water is available in the fields, indicating that the severe heat rather than water scarcity may be responsible for the deaths.

Farmer Chandrashekhar Dubey said large flocks of egrets are commonly seen along the Narmada River, but this year the impact of Nautapa appears to be taking a visible toll on the bird population.

Dead birds have been spotted at several locations along riverbanks and agricultural land.

Kasrawad veterinarian Dr Dinesh Verma said egrets have a delicate physical constitution and are particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

He said prolonged exposure to intense heat and hot winds can cause severe stress, increasing the risk of mortality among the birds.