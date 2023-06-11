Education Department Employee’s Suicide: HRC Seeks Reply From Collector, SP In 30 Days

Representative Image

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MP-HRC) taking cognisance in the suicide case of Arjun, son of Jagdev Singh Rajput and an employee of education department, has sought reply from the district collector and the SP in next 30 days.

Deceased Arjun Rajput (54), was a resident of Rampura village and was posted as a peon at Manasa Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) centre. Last Thursday, he had committed suicide by hanging himself on a gooseberry tree at Manasa BRC centre. The police recovered a suicide note addressing Manasa police station in-charge which was found from the pocket of the deceased. In the note, the deceased accused the district education office’s employee Anil Goyal of not releasing his arrear amount of Rs 10 to 12 lakh despite taking Rs 60k. He accused him of torturing him mentally.

The locals claimed that Goyal against whom the deceased levelled serious accusation is said to be the brother of Congress leader Madhu Bansal. In the letter addressing Manasa police station in-charge, deceased Arjun Singh said that he is writing the letter in full consciousness. He claimed that the work of his house is incomplete due to non-payment of Rs 10 lakh even after Anil Goyal took Rs 60k to release the arrear amount. He is committing suicide because of immense tension. There is no fault of my family in this. Don't disturb my family. I do not ask for any loan of any kind. Please give a copy of the suicide note to my son and give my arrears to my son, he said.

