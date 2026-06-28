ED Raids 12 Locations In Education Society Fund Scam | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into an alleged multi-crore financial scam linked to a private educational society.

Following the registration of an FIR by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the ED conducted searches at 12 locations in Bhopal and elsewhere, including a bank locker, and seized cash, documents and other valuables.

The searches were carried out at properties linked to the Shri Aastha Foundation for Education Society, its office-bearers and associated institutions.

The action covered residential premises, offices, educational institutions and establishments connected to the Chouksey Group. An ED team also visited the society's office in Indore to collect documents.

According to the investigation, the Shri Aastha Foundation for Education Society, which runs several educational and healthcare institutions, is accused of misusing funds.

Investigators suspect that money collected through students' fees, scholarship funds and bank loans was diverted to related trusts, companies and institutions.

During the searches, the ED recovered more than Rs 3 crore in cash, mobile phones, digital devices, financial records, electronic data, property documents and gold jewellery. All the recovered items have been seized. The investigation is underway.

Earlier, the EOW had registered a case on a complaint filed by the society's former chairman, Anil Sanghvi.

The FIR names Jaynarayan Chouksey and others in connection with the alleged large-scale misappropriation and diversion of the foundation's funds.

Following the FIR, EOW officials also seized documents from the society's office at Sevakunj Hospital on Kanadia Road in Indore.