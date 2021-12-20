Eat Right Challenge: FSOs on ‘Sample Run’ in city, collect 600 samples in 18 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of achieving the target of surveillance and enforcement of the Eat Right Challenge, food safety officers (FSOs) are on a ‘Sample Run’ in the city as they have collected over 600 samples in the past 18 days of this month.

Officials of Indore are aiming for the top spot in the ‘Eat Right Competition’ and surveillance and enforcement has the maximum number of marks (35 out of 100) for overall performance of the city.

“Along with being the ‘Cleanest City’ in the country, we’re aiming for the top position in the ‘Eat Right Competition’, as well. The target of samples has been increased in the competition post-Covid due to which our food safety officers have enhanced surveillance and enforcement of food safety and hygiene practices,” ADM Abhay Bedekar said.

Bedekar added that Indore has the highest number of registrations, licensing, Eat Right Campuses and food hubs, along with performing various innovative activities with implementation of RUCO and no-food-waste initiative.

“The final submission date for the competition is December 31 and we’ve already achieved our target, which was was over 18 samples by each FSO,” a food safety officer said.

Samples of liquor, too, collected

According to food safety Officers, samples of spices, dry fruits, tea and other edibles were taken during the drive. ‘We’ve also collected samples of liquor during the drive as samples of beers and wine were also taken,’ the FSOs said, adding, ‘Many cases were also filed in the ADM’s court on the basis of the reports received’

Marking of the competition

Category Marks

§ Registration, Licensing, Surveillance and Enforcement Drive 35

§ Capacity building and certification 30

§ Eat Right Food Environments 10

§ Changing Food Choices 15

§ Innovative Activities 10

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:54 AM IST