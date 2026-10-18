 Earthquake Hits MP's Khargone On October 18, Magnitude 3.0 Tremors Recorded At 5 Km Depth
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Earthquake Hits MP's Khargone On October 18, Magnitude 3.0 Tremors Recorded At 5 Km Depth

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck MP's Khargone district on October 18, 2026, at 12:15 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake originated at a depth of five kilometres, with its epicentre in Khargone. Details regarding damage, casualties or other impacts were still awaited from authorities locally.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
Earthquake Hits MP's Khargone On October 18, Magnitude 3.0 Tremors Recorded At 5 Km Depth
Earthquake Hits MP's Khargone On October 18, Magnitude 3.0 Tremors Recorded At 5 Km Depth | Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A magnitude-3 earthquake struck Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was located in the Khargone area at a depth of 5 kilometres around 12:15 pm.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 18/10/2026 12:15:23 IST, Lat: 21.483 N, Long: 75.953 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Khargone, Madhya Pradesh," NCS said in a post on platform X.

Further details regarding the impact of the earthquake are awaited.

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A day earlier, an earthquake struck Shimla in Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, with tremors recorded at 4:36 AM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The magnitude 4.1 earthquake was recorded at Latitude 31.298 N, Longitude 77.529 E, at a Depth of 10 kilometres.

Earlier on Oct 6, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region, with the epicentre of the quake located in Uttarakhand, according to the NCS.

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